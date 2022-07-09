- LeBron James, Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka seen having conversation at Lakers summer league game
LeBron James, Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka seen having conversation at Lakers summer league game
- Updated: July 8, 2022
The NBA Summer League is taking place in Las Vegas, and the Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Phoenix Suns Friday night, giving rookies such as Max Christie and Cole Swider a chance to show what they’re capable of.
LeBron James, head coach Darvin Ham and general manager Rob Pelinka, among others, are at the game, and the three of them were seen having a conversation on the baseline.
Darvin Ham and Rob Pelinka walked over from their halfcourt seats for a quick baseline chat with LeBron James in between the first and second quarters. pic.twitter.com/yA07EpdprA
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) July 9, 2022
The buzz surrounding the Lakers lately has been about the possibility of them trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, a move that would instantly catapult them back into title contention.
The two teams seem to be at an impasse when it comes to negotiations, and there have been multiple reports about what may be holding up a possible trade.
Ham was hired by L.A. weeks ago after it fired Frank Vogel just after its final regular season contest in April.
Also in attendance is Russell Westbrook, who would be sent out by the Lakers if they were to acquire Irving. Despite the incessant trade rumors regarding Westbrook, Ham has had nothing but flattering things to say about the former league MVP.
As far as Summer League goes, Swider has stood out with his outside shooting, and he appears to have the ability to not only hit 3-pointers but to do so when covered by a defender.
Christie, meanwhile, hasn’t been able to hit from the outside, but his effort defensively and on the boards has been an encouraging sign as far as his future in the big leagues.