For over 12 months, Los Angeles Lakers fans were looking forward to a battle royale against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.

But after the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead in the second round of the playoffs in an unmitigated disaster, the Purple and Gold will instead face the Denver Nuggets.

When asked about not facing his team’s fellow Staples Center tenants, LeBron James gave a professional, almost unemotional response.

LeBron James on Clippers/Nuggets Game 7 – “I really don’t have a comment about it. I was just watching the game from a fans perspective and scouting both teams at the same time.” Any part of you wanted a chance to face them and settle it? LBJ – “Nah. What were we settling?” pic.twitter.com/zi4VAC6o0q — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) September 17, 2020

“Were you surprised?” James was asked about the Clippers falling to the Nuggets. “Nah, I don’t have a comment about it,” James responded. “I was just sitting back and watching the game from a fan’s perspective, seeing big shots being made, big plays being made, missed shots, things of that nature, but also as a scout, scouting both teams at the same time. I was trying to get as many log in minutes for myself personally, scouting both teams at the same time because we knew Game 7 would decide who we’d play. So that was kinda my mindset.” “Was there anybody that was caught up in the L.A. – you had a chance to face those guys and kind of settle it – that’s something we talk about,” James was asked. “Nah. What were we settling?” James answered.

Most observers figured for much of the season that either the Lakers or Clippers would end up winning the NBA championship or at least reach the Finals.

In the minds of plenty, the Clippers had a slight edge because of their depth, two major bench scorers in Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams and their ravenous attitude.

But the entire team choked against Denver, blowing double-digit leads in each of the last three games of the series.

Instead of questioning how they’ll contain Williams and Kawhi Leonard, James and Lakers head coach Frank Vogel have been focusing on curtailing rising stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Both have been playing at an extremely high level in the postseason for the surprising Nuggets.