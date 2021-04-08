The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily without superstars Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup.

On Thursday, James took to social media to issue a message that seemed to indicate that the return of the Lakers’ two-headed monster is close.

Without a doubt, the Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA when James and Davis are healthy and in the lineup.

After all, their dominance is the primary reason why the Lakers are the defending NBA champs.

However, Davis hasn’t played since Feb 14. The Lakers have been without both Davis and James since March 21.

In the games since James joined Davis on the inactive list, the Lakers have gone just 4-5. They’re starting to slip in the Western Conference standings, currently sitting at the No. 5 spot.

Still, there are plenty of regular season games still on the schedule. Once James and Davis return to the court, it likely wouldn’t shock anyone if the Lakers quickly return to form as one of the best teams in the league.

Based on the four-time MVP’s post, it looks like those returns are coming soon.