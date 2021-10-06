LeBron James crafts beautiful message to Bronny for his 17th birthday

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his son Bronny a happy 17th birthday.

The elder James wrote a heartfelt message to his son in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames)



The younger James has a bright future in the basketball world, and that’s no surprise considering he has a fantastic mentor in his father.

As for the elder James, his Lakers are getting ready for the 2021-22 regular season to arrive.

It was surely an agonizing offseason for James, who had to think about the Lakers’ early playoff exit for several months. However, the 2020-21 season is in the past now, and L.A.’s focus is on the 2021-22 campaign.

James is looking to prove the naysayers wrong in the upcoming season. His 2020-21 campaign was hampered by health issues, causing him to appear in just 45 games in the regular season.

This time around, the 17-time All-Star will look to stay healthy all year long and help the Lakers challenge for another NBA title.