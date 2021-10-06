   LeBron James crafts beautiful message to Bronny for his 17th birthday - Lakers Daily
LeBron James crafts beautiful message to Bronny for his 17th birthday

LeBron James and Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his son Bronny a happy 17th birthday.

The elder James wrote a heartfelt message to his son in the post.

 

The younger James has a bright future in the basketball world, and that’s no surprise considering he has a fantastic mentor in his father.

As for the elder James, his Lakers are getting ready for the 2021-22 regular season to arrive.

It was surely an agonizing offseason for James, who had to think about the Lakers’ early playoff exit for several months. However, the 2020-21 season is in the past now, and L.A.’s focus is on the 2021-22 campaign.

James is looking to prove the naysayers wrong in the upcoming season. His 2020-21 campaign was hampered by health issues, causing him to appear in just 45 games in the regular season.

This time around, the 17-time All-Star will look to stay healthy all year long and help the Lakers challenge for another NBA title.