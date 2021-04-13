   LeBron James comes to Michael Vick's defense after Ted Cruz fires shot at him - Lakers Daily
LeBron James comes to Michael Vick's defense after Ted Cruz fires shot at him

Ted Cruz and LeBron James

Polarizing Texas senator Ted Cruz mocked former NFL star Michael Vick for getting involved in LeBron James’ More Than A Vote initiative aimed at protecting voting rights.

Cruz’s response clearly alluded to the crimes that Vick was convicted for related to illegal dog fighting.

Vick spent 21 months in federal prison as a result.

It didn’t take long for James himself to come for Cruz via social media.

Of course, James has grown increasingly political over the past few years. This has led to him making strongly worded critiques of politicians, particularly those on the right wing.

It is also what led to James starting the More Than A Vote initiative.

It became a major political force prior to the 2020 presidential election, and it shows no signs of slowing down now that President Joe Biden’s term has begun.

As for Cruz, he’s become something of a political pariah in recent months. He was recently lampooned by users on social media as well as mainstream news sources after he seemingly left for a vacation in Mexico while Texas was ravaged by historical storms and power outages.

Cruz is not known for taking the high road when it comes to his rivalries.

It will be interesting to see if he responds to James’ clear criticism.