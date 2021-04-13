Polarizing Texas senator Ted Cruz mocked former NFL star Michael Vick for getting involved in LeBron James’ More Than A Vote initiative aimed at protecting voting rights.

Cruz’s response clearly alluded to the crimes that Vick was convicted for related to illegal dog fighting.

Vick spent 21 months in federal prison as a result.

If you like killing puppies, this might be persuasive. https://t.co/LtvsyaSE6h — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 13, 2021

It didn’t take long for James himself to come for Cruz via social media.

“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance, allied with power, is the most ferocious enemy justice can have.” James Baldwin https://t.co/kiCgLCFMWZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2021

Of course, James has grown increasingly political over the past few years. This has led to him making strongly worded critiques of politicians, particularly those on the right wing.

It is also what led to James starting the More Than A Vote initiative.

It became a major political force prior to the 2020 presidential election, and it shows no signs of slowing down now that President Joe Biden’s term has begun.

As for Cruz, he’s become something of a political pariah in recent months. He was recently lampooned by users on social media as well as mainstream news sources after he seemingly left for a vacation in Mexico while Texas was ravaged by historical storms and power outages.

Cruz is not known for taking the high road when it comes to his rivalries.

It will be interesting to see if he responds to James’ clear criticism.