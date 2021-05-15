Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned from a six-game absence after reaggravating his high ankle sprain that he suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks.

He dropped 24 points, seven rebounds and eight assists to lead the Lakers past the Indiana Pacers 122-115.

After the game, he said that his ankle felt much better and also wanted to clarify the comments he made when he first returned from injury.

LeBron, correctly, notes that his "I'll never be back to 100%" comments were taken out of context. He was talking about the physical toll of playing years in the NBA, not this one ankle sprain as some massive setback. — Play-in Game Faigen (@hmfaigen) May 15, 2021

The Lakers are likely headed for the play-in tournament unless the Portland Trail Blazers lose their last game of the season against the Denver Nuggets. If that were to happen, the Lakers would face the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Otherwise, the Lakers are likely to face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament.

The Lakers are now 41-30 on the season and will play their final game of the regular season tomorrow night against the New Orleans Pelicans at 6 pm PST.