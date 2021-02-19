The Western Conference starters for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game have been leaked with no real surprises as to which players will represent the West this year.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the West will be led by none other than Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who has been named the team captain.

2021 West All-Star starters:

Stephen Curry

Luka Doncic

LeBron James (captain)

Kawhi Leonard

Nikola Jokic — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2021

Unfortunately for the Lakers, forward Anthony Davis didn’t make the cut to be a starter this time around.

Among James’ teammates include Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Kawhi Leonard of the rival Los Angeles Clippers, rising star Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks, and NBA MVP candidate in Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

It will be difficult for the Eastern Conference to put five players on the floor that can hold their own against this starting lineup. James continues to play at an insanely high level at 36 years old while Leonard has the Clippers back in title contention, and Curry shows signs of his old dominant form.

Jokic could end up being James’ stiffest competition for the MVP award this season as he is having the best year of his career up to this point. Doncic’s Mavericks have struggled, but he continues to put up ridiculous numbers as the undisputed leader in Dallas.

Although many players aren’t happy about playing in this game due to all the difficult circumstances, it should be entertaining for the fans as the league prepares for the second half of this shortened season.