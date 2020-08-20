LeBron James’ New Children’s Book Achieves Massive Landmark in 1st Week of Publication

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ new children’s picture book is the top-ranked book in its category on the New York Times best-seller list.

The book is entitled “I Promise” and is an effort to directly connect with disadvantaged children. The title is a nod to the school that James opened in his hometown of Akron, Ohio.

James sent an e-mail to the New York Times describing his thoughts on the book and how it’s meant to be inclusive for all readers.

“It was important to us that the artwork in ‘I Promise’ really reflect all students, so that everyone who reads it can see themselves in the images,” James wrote. “The inclusive and diverse illustrations are one of my favorite things about the book.”

James provided the words in the book, while the book’s illustrator, Nina Mata, used her own background to create the images presented.

“It was really easy for me to conceptualize this,” Mata said. “It was so natural for me.”

The release of the book was meant to coincide with schools opening back up, a situation that’s been a source of controversy in some areas due to the coronavirus pandemic. James’ goal is to help families use the lessons presented in the book to get through this difficult period.

“Kids and families are going through a lot,” James said. “I hope this book can bring them some hope and positivity, and encourage them to keep pushing, because we will make it through this tough time.”

While James basks in the success of his new book, he’s currently more focused on trying to even the Lakers’ opening-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Tuesday night, the Trail Blazers jolted the Lakers, 100-93, to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.