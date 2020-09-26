It is no secret that Paul Pierce isn’t a fan of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

While the two had some epic duels during Pierce’s playing days, the former Boston Celtics forward has constantly attacked James’ greatness.

Pierce recently said that NBA players today are scared of James, something he claimed his generation was not.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has beat James in the NBA Finals multiple times, fired back at Pierce on Instagram.

While Pierce claims he isn’t afraid of James, he sure talks about the Lakers star a lot.

Earlier this year, Pierce claimed that James wasn’t on his list of top five greatest players ever.

However, James is still going strong and has the Lakers a game away from yet another NBA Finals.

It seems that Pierce’s criticism isn’t even on the King’s radar.

The Lakers will take on the Denver Nuggets tonight in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.