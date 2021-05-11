LeBron James paid tribute to Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook following his historic achievement on Monday night, when he passed the legendary Oscar Robertson for career triple-doubles.

The list that James included in his brief tribute shows Westbrook now at the top of the list, but also shows James in the fifth slot.

While James is no threat to Westbrook in the triple-double category, he has countless records of his own as well as four NBA titles to his credit. In contrast, Westbrook has yet to be part of a championship team.

James has long been a student of the game. He reveres players such as Robertson, who helped set the standard for future stars during his NBA career.

In the final weeks of the regular season, James is simply hoping to get back on the court after his latest ankle injury that’s kept him out of the Lakers lineup.

Having James back on the court gives the Lakers their best opportunity to successfully defend the title they won last year.