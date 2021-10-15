LeBron James celebrates Dodgers advancing to NLCS with emphatic 6-word message

While the Los Angeles Lakers were playing their final preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, the Los Angeles Dodgers were competing in Game 5 of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.

Once the Dodgers claimed a 2-1 victory, LeBron James gave them some congratulations.

The Dodgers went ahead on an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning by Cody Bellinger. They will advance to the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves.

On the hardwood, James looked great in his final tune-up before the regular season. The 19-year veteran put up 30 points on 12-of-20 shooting along with six rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots.

New teammate Russell Westbrook also had his best game of the exhibition season with an efficient 18 points.

At times, the Lakers looked like the team they can be this season. They had success by forcing steals and miscues and turning them into blazing quick fast breaks.

However, they still lost 116-112 as the Big 3 didn’t play any minutes down the stretch.