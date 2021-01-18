- LeBron James unable to contain his excitement as he watches Tom Brady and Drew Brees link up
- Updated: January 18, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was excited to see quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees link up after their playoff game on Sunday.
Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers took down Brees’ New Orleans Saints 30-20, but the two shared a moment following the game.
Brady threw a pass to Brees’ son in the end zone as the two stayed on the field following what was likely Brees’ last game.
The New Orleans quarterback is expected to retire after this season.
James reacted to the scene that unfolded after the game.
Clearly, the 16-time All-Star has immense respect for two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game.
While Brees’ season and career may be over, Brady will take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.