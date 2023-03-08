LeBron James calls out House of Highlights for making inaccurate comparison between him and Scoot Henderson

Star basketball prospect Scoot Henderson seems to have a very bright future ahead of him in the NBA. He has an exciting skill set and is already in fantastic shape at a young age.

House of Highlights, a popular social media network, recently shared a post that supposedly displayed an 18-year-old LeBron James alongside an 18-year-old Henderson. But as it turns out, the post was slightly inaccurate, and James made sure to correct the error in the comment section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights)

James certainly knows what it’s like to be a top prospect. As virtually all NBA fans know, he faced absurd expectations from fans and the media when he entered the league roughly two decades ago.

Expectations aren’t quite as high for Henderson, but the hope is certainly that he’ll become a star at the NBA level. Across 17 regular season games in the G League this season, the youngster is averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Henderson may very well be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after fellow star prospect Victor Wembanyama. Many are calling Wembanyama the most hyped prospect since James.

James entered the league and immediately lived up to the hype and expectations, and 20 years later, he’s still going. Although he’s currently sidelined due to the injury, James remains one of the most productive players in the league today.

The veteran is averaging 29.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season while shooting 50.1 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc. He has to be satisfied with the work his teammates have done during his recent absence, as the Lakers are currently in position to advance to the play-in tournament.

While the future is bright for players like Henderson and Wembanyama, the focus is on the present for James. If he can return this season and pick up where he left off before his injury, the Lakers are going to have a chance to do some serious damage in the Western Conference once the postseason rolls around.