LeBron James Heard Calling Out MCW to Teammates in Front of Entire Gym: ‘He’s All Drive, No Shoot’

The Los Angeles Lakers treated Saturday’s scrimmage against the Orlando Magic more like a regular season game than Thursday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.

Not only did superstar LeBron James play 25 minutes on the night, he was seen publicly criticizing guard Michael Carter-Williams during the matchup.

LeBron is basically calling out Michael Carter Williams to his teammates and MCW can clearly hear it. "He's all drive, no shoot. No. 7 is all drive." #Lakers #Magic #NBABubble — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) July 25, 2020

James dropped 20 points, two rebounds and seven assists in the matchup as the Lakers avenged their 108-104 loss to the Mavs with a 119-112 victory over the Magic.

One downside on the night was superstar Anthony Davis going down with an eye injury early in the game. He started the game off hot, as he finished his night with nine points and 10 rebounds in just nine minutes of action.

The Lakers will look to continue their momentum as they get set for a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday afternoon.