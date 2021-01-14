- LeBron James breaks his silence on James Harden being traded to Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James breaks his silence on James Harden being traded to Brooklyn Nets
-
- Updated: January 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James seems to be as focused and locked in as he’s ever been.
In fact, when he was asked about the blockbuster James Harden trade that took place on Wednesday, James didn’t have much, if anything, to say about his thoughts on the deal.
LeBron shares his reaction (or lack thereof) to James Harden being traded to the Nets: "Don't really have too much of a reaction. … Trades happened today and I couldn't allow myself to indulge in that knowing that we had a game that we had to play tonight." pic.twitter.com/hjceBOUuKD
— Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 14, 2021
Harden had demanded that the Houston Rockets trade him in early November. A few teams, such as the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, had reportedly been interested in him, but nothing materialized.
In the end, Harden got traded to the one team he wanted to be dealt to all along – the Brooklyn Nets. It will set up a reunion between him and Kevin Durant, who were teammates several years ago on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Together, they took the Thunder to the 2012 NBA Finals, where they lost to James’ Miami Heat.
If the reunion works out well, perhaps Harden and Durant will face James again for the NBA championship this summer.
However, there remains a dark cloud hovering over the Nets in the form of Kyrie Irving and his mysterious absence from the team.