- Updated: January 23, 2021
The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Saturday’s matchup with the Chicago Bulls.
The Lakers will be without Kostas Antetokounmpo and Jared Dudley on Saturday, but they should have superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in action.
Lakers injury report vs. Bulls:
Kostas Antetokounmpo (right knee patellar tendinitis) and Jared Dudley (right calf soreness) are out
LeBron James (left ankle sprain) is questionable
Anthony Davis (right ankle sprain) is probable
— Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) January 22, 2021
James and Davis have been on the injury report most of the season, but the two have toughed it out to play in most of the Lakers’ games this season.
Dudley has appeared in just six games this season as he deals with a calf strain.
As for Antetokounmpo, he missed Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with the injury and hasn’t played since the Lakers’ third game of the season.
Los Angeles is currently 12-4 on the season and had a nice bounce-back win against Milwaukee.
With James and Davis leading the way, it is hard to see the Lakers not finishing among the Western Conference’s top teams.
James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 and 7.6 assists per game despite the nagging injuries. As for Davis, he has been just as effective.
The big man is averaging 21.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game this year.
The Lakers should be able to handle the Bulls with both of those players in the lineup.