- LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Seen Biking Together in Streets of Los Angeles
- Savannah James Sends Emotional Message About ‘Raising Young Black Men’ as Chaos Across Country Unfolds
- Fox News Host Slams LeBron James for Post on Colin Kaepernick and Police Brutality: ‘How Dare He’
- Jared Dudley Sends Ecstatic Message After Announcement of NBA Return Date
- Vanessa Bryant Breaks Her Silence, Indicates She’s Heartbroken Over George Floyd’s Death
- Video: Kendrick Perkins Loses It After Max Kellerman Takes Kawhi Leonard Over LeBron James
- Lakers Coach Heavily Praises Kawhi Leonard, Compares Him to LeBron James and Kobe Bryant
- Austin Rivers: ‘I’m Not Enjoying LeBron’s Greatness Right Now’
- Report: NBA Players Concerned There Will Be ‘Double Standard’ When It Comes to Testing Role Players vs. Superstars
- Jared Dudley, Kyle Kuzma and Markieff Morris Seen Practicing Together at Lakers Facility
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Seen Biking Together in Streets of Los Angeles
-
- Updated: May 31, 2020
Although the novel coronavirus has limited players from playing basketball together, some guys are still finding ways to exercise together.
On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as free agent guard J.R. Smith were seen riding bikes in the streets of Los Angeles.
He drove by and saw LeBron, AD and JR Smith out for a bike ride in LA today 🚲
(via instakyle/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7ECnq7XKIC
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2020
The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the coronavirus.
Several other players from different teams, including the Lakers, also tested positive for the deadly virus. As a result, players have been told to shelter and limit encounters with each other.
However, it appears the Lakers stars are still staying in shape and communicating with each other.
James, 35, is having a superb year. The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season.
Davis, who was traded to the Lakers last summer, has been a marvelous addition to the roster. The big man is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest this season.
Together, James and Davis have propelled the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.
While the duo is succeeding in the regular season, their ultimate goal is to bring a championship to Los Angeles.