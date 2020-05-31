LeBron James, Anthony Davis and J.R. Smith Seen Biking Together in Streets of Los Angeles

Although the novel coronavirus has limited players from playing basketball together, some guys are still finding ways to exercise together.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as well as free agent guard J.R. Smith were seen riding bikes in the streets of Los Angeles.

He drove by and saw LeBron, AD and JR Smith out for a bike ride in LA today 🚲 (via instakyle/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7ECnq7XKIC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2020

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season back in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert contracted the coronavirus.

Several other players from different teams, including the Lakers, also tested positive for the deadly virus. As a result, players have been told to shelter and limit encounters with each other.

However, it appears the Lakers stars are still staying in shape and communicating with each other.

James, 35, is having a superb year. The four-time MVP is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game this season.

Davis, who was traded to the Lakers last summer, has been a marvelous addition to the roster. The big man is putting up 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest this season.

Together, James and Davis have propelled the Lakers to the best record in the Western Conference.

While the duo is succeeding in the regular season, their ultimate goal is to bring a championship to Los Angeles.