LeBron James, Anthony Davis, J.R. Smith, Alex Caruso and Kyle Kuzma Seen Gearing Up for NBA Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are now less than one month away from starting their title push back up, and the team’s stars are already back in the gym together.

On Wednesday, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Alex Caruso, J.R. Smith and Kyle Kuzma were seen in the team’s practice facility getting work in.

Lake Show JR pic.twitter.com/qtj6gc4NzO — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) July 1, 2020

Without a doubt, the Lakers will enter the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, Fla. as one of the favorites to win the 2020 NBA title.

They’ll be joined by the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers as the favorites.

While the Lakers have many players who have yet to win titles in their careers, including superstar big man Anthony Davis, there is also quite a bit of championship pedigree on the team.

Smith won a title in 2016 as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Danny Green has won two titles in his career as has big man JaVale McGee.

Most notably, James has won three titles in his career.

He’ll surely leave it all on the court this season to try to get his fourth.