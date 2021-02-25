The Los Angeles Lakers fell behind by double digits to the Utah Jazz in the second quarter of their Wednesday contest, but it didn’t stop LeBron James from nearly pulling off a major highlight play.

While going one on one with All-Star Jazz center Rudy Gobert, James crossed him over and caused him to slip and nearly fall.

LeBron just annihilated Rudy Gobert’s ankles pic.twitter.com/JAEoaMWKg4 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) February 25, 2021

Unfortunately, James didn’t hit the jumper and complete what would’ve been a magnificent move.

Moments later, however, James did throw down a nasty slam dunk as Gobert didn’t make much of an effort to challenge him.

Gobert has won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and is a fixture on the league’s All-Defensive First Team, so it wasn’t as if James did what he did to a weak or mediocre defender.