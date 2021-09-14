- LeBron James and Russell Westbrook featured in new Nas music video
- Updated: September 14, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were recently featured in the music video for Nas’ song, “Brunch on Sundays.”
James and Westbrook can be seen sitting at a table at the beginning of the music video in a brunch setting.
Having high-profile athletes such as James and Westbrook in the video will certainly attract more attention to the song, which was released in August.
Lakers fans will surely love to see James and Westbrook getting along off the court, but they’ll need them to continue that chemistry into the 2021-22 season as they look to bring another title back to Los Angeles.
Westbrook, James and Anthony Davis will form an elite trio for the Lakers, and they will face a tough Western Conference next season. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season.