LeBron James and Kobe Bryant featured alongside other NBA stars in epic mural
- Updated: August 20, 2021
Los Angeles Lakers legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were featured in an astonishing mural of NBA stars in Argentina.
New Kobe, Manu Ginobili, Jordan, Lebron, Iverson, Steph Curry mural 👀
From Grego Rossello and Maximiliano Bagnasco in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/yCZXKX9EU3
— Kobe & Gianna Mural Locations (@kobemurals) August 20, 2021
— Clutch.basket 🏀 (@clutch_basket) August 18, 2021
There’s no doubt that countless hours and days went into a work of art like this. For NBA fans passing by, the mural will be an amazing sight to see.
James and Bryant are two of the most important players in Lakers history.
James, 36, is entering his fourth season with the organization. With the team, he is averaging 25.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He led L.A. to an NBA title in the 2019-20 season.
Bryant, meanwhile, became a Lakers legend during his 20-year career. He averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He won five NBA titles with the organization.
He tragically lost his life in a helicopter accident last year.
James and Bryant will never be forgotten by Lakers fans, and the two players’ legacies are seemingly also going to last forever in Argentina thanks to this mural.