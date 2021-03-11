On Tuesday, Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh was named a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

The exciting news had Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Heat icon Dwyane Wade elated for the big man.

Yes Sir my brother! Congrts and I can’t wait to be there when you’re inducted! https://t.co/ME1G5BQqQB — DWade (@DwyaneWade) March 10, 2021

Bosh, Wade and James all played together on the Heat from 2010 to 2014.

The tremendous trio, primarily known as the Big 3, dominated the basketball world. They went to four straight NBA Finals and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

James, 36, departed Miami for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2014. While Wade and Bosh stayed in South Beach, they were unable to keep the Heat afloat due to surprising circumstances.

Bosh, 36, saw his career come to an end due to blood clots in the years following the Big 3 era.

The 11-time All-Star was unable to fully make it through 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons due to the blood clots. He concluded his career with averages 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Wade, 39, ended up retiring with the Heat in 2019. Both Wade and Bosh have their Heat jerseys retired at American Airlines Arena.

As for James, his career is alive and well. The four-time MVP is trying to help the Lakers win a championship again this year.