LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
- Updated: August 10, 2022
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers.
Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game.
View this post on Instagram
It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar LeBron James and Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell took to the comments section to praise Kuzma’s efforts with some lighthearted comments.
Kuzma apparently recorded 67 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists in the dominant affair.
As Lakers fans know quite well, Kuzma spent his first four NBA seasons as a member of the Lakers. He won a title with the franchise in 2020 and was a solid contributor throughout his time with the team.
Last summer, he was traded to the Washington Wizards as part of the deal to acquire Russell Westbrook. Though the Westbrook deal did not work out all that well for the Lakers last season, Kuzma benefited greatly from the trade.
The 27-year-old got to serve as a consistent starter for the first time since his sophomore year in the league. He had arguably the best season of his career, averaging 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.
Surely, he will look to improve upon those numbers in the upcoming campaign. His performance in the recent pro-am game seems to indicate that he is more than capable of doing just that.