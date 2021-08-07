LeBron James and Dennis Schroder share same powerful reaction to Alex Caruso’s goodbye to Lakers

- LeBron’s hyped 7-emoji reaction to official formation of Lakers Big 3
- Updated: August 6, 2021
After several seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, reserve guard Alex Caruso is moving on and joining the Chicago Bulls.
Both LeBron James and Dennis Schroder had emotional reactions to Caruso’s heartfelt social media post about leaving L.A.
Caruso was undrafted out of college and found his way onto the G League’s South Bay Lakers. He was first called up to the big league team in 2017.
By the time he signed his first non two-way contract in 2019, he had developed a cult following among fans of the Purple and Gold for his hustle, energy and defense.
Caruso was a significant contributor when the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship. This past season, he expanded his game by becoming a dependable 3-point shooter.
The hope is that the team won’t miss Caruso’s contributions due to the free agent signings of guards Kendrick Nunn, Kent Bazemore and Malik Monk.