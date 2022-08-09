LeBron James and Anthony Davis offer hyped reactions to Lakers’ throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their new Classic Edition jerseys much to the excitement of fans all over the world.

As it turns out, fans were not the only people excited about the announcement of the new threads. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both took to social media to express their happiness over the new uniforms as well.

The new jersey, which draws upon the Lakers’ history prior to the organization moving to Los Angeles, is a reimagining of a classic uniform.

The Lakers clearly feel a great sense of pride in their historic beginnings and status as one of the older NBA franchises in the league.

Surely, the hope is that the product on the court in L.A. in the upcoming season will look as good as these jerseys do. As Lakers fans know all too well, last season was a massive disappointment for the franchise.

Though the Lakers entered the 2021-22 campaign as one of the perceived title favorites, the team dealt with major issues that stunted its success. Ultimately, the Lakers not only failed to advance to the playoffs, but also failed to even advance to the play-in tournament.

If Davis and James can rekindle the dominance that they exhibited during the 2019-20 campaign, the Lakers could easily move past the embarrassment of last season. Still, accomplishing that feat is far easier said than done.

At the very least, the two stars’ excitement about the new jerseys should come as a good sign of positive things to come in the upcoming campaign.