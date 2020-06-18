LeBron James Reaffirms Connection With Alex Caruso Similar to That With Dwyane Wade

Los Angeles Lakes guard Alex Caruso watched LeBron James and Dwyane Wade take over the league with the Miami Heat in the early 2010s.

After Caruso posted an Instagram video showcasing one of his alley-oops with James, he got an affirmation from the four-time MVP that their connection is similar to that of James and Wade’s linking.

James, 35, has connected on several slams with Caruso this season.

However, it will take a long time for the Lakers pair to get to the level that James and Wade were on with the Heat.

In addition to their entertaining dunks, Wade and James dominated opposing teams with their superb play.

The former dynamic duo went to four consecutive NBA Finals, winning two championships and conducting the second-longest winning streak in league history.

The three-time champion is now looking to replicate some of that success with the Lakers this year. Currently, the Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference.

On the season, James is putting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.

The 2019-20 season is set to resume on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.