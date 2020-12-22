- LeBron James admits he hates that family, friends and fans wont be present for Lakers ring ceremony
- Report: Lakers only interviewed Tyronn Lue for head coaching position to appease LeBron James
- Montrezl Harrell appears to throw shade at Clippers after they sign Luke Kennard to massive extension
- Michael Cooper opens up on trying to stop a 17-year-old Kobe Bryant during a legendary predraft workout
- Lakers Daily Exclusive: Michael Cooper Talks LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Expectations for This Season
- Kyrie Irving honors Kobe Bryant during Brooklyn Nets practice
- Kyle Kuzma wanted to align his contract with LeBron James and Anthony Davis
- Paul Gasol looks back on anniversary of heartwarming moment between Kobe and Gianna Bryant
- Report: Kyle Kuzma desired more money from Lakers before dropping his asking price
- Frank Vogel gives promising update on Lakers roster for opening night vs. Clippers
LeBron James admits he hates that family, friends and fans wont be present for Lakers ring ceremony
-
- Updated: December 22, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a passionate message before the Lakers receive their championship rings on Tuesday night.
The Lakers open the 2020-21 season against the Los Angeles Clippers and will be recognized for winning the NBA title last season.
Of course, the stands will be empty in Staples Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though James is excited for the ring ceremony, he lamented the fact that those who love him most won’t be present to see it happen.
WOW!!!! Ring 💍 Night man!! It just hit me. Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it 😞 though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again! #TrulyBlessed🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2020
James is now a four-time NBA champion after last season’s triumph. In each of the NBA Finals series that he has won, James has also been named NBA Finals MVP.
The 16-time All-Star is clearly one of the greatest players of all time and is looking to add to his resume this season.
The Lakers will once again be one of the favorites in the Western Conference after re-signing Anthony Davis.
James and Davis have formed one of the most lethal duos in recent memory and will look to bring yet another title back to L.A.
The Clippers may be the Lakers’ toughest competition in the West, so tonight’s game should be telling on how the two teams stack up.