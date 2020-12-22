Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James posted a passionate message before the Lakers receive their championship rings on Tuesday night.

The Lakers open the 2020-21 season against the Los Angeles Clippers and will be recognized for winning the NBA title last season.

Of course, the stands will be empty in Staples Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Though James is excited for the ring ceremony, he lamented the fact that those who love him most won’t be present to see it happen.

WOW!!!! Ring 💍 Night man!! It just hit me. Man o Man!!! Hate my family, friends and fans won’t be there to witness it 😞 though! Nevertheless I can’t believe I’m RINGING it up again! #TrulyBlessed🙏🏾 #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 22, 2020

James is now a four-time NBA champion after last season’s triumph. In each of the NBA Finals series that he has won, James has also been named NBA Finals MVP.

The 16-time All-Star is clearly one of the greatest players of all time and is looking to add to his resume this season.

The Lakers will once again be one of the favorites in the Western Conference after re-signing Anthony Davis.

James and Davis have formed one of the most lethal duos in recent memory and will look to bring yet another title back to L.A.

The Clippers may be the Lakers’ toughest competition in the West, so tonight’s game should be telling on how the two teams stack up.