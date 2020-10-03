- LeBron James’ astonished response after he and Anthony Davis get compared to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal
LeBron James’ astonished response after he and Anthony Davis get compared to Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal
- Updated: October 3, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 lead over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals on Friday with a yet another double-digit win.
LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in the 124-114 victory.
James had a game-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists, while Davis added 32 points and 14 rebounds.
The performance has many fans and the media comparing the duo to another great Lakers duo, the one of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.
James seemed shocked at the comparisons after the game.
“To be in the conversation with those two guys… is very humbling.”@KingJames on the comparisons he and @AntDavis23 have gotten to the Shaq & Kobe duo. pic.twitter.com/Hx9DvJCwft
— NBA TV (@NBATV) October 3, 2020
James and Davis are well on their way to bringing a title back to Los Angeles for the first time since 2010.
While Bryant and O’Neal won a trio of titles together, there seems to be no telling how many Davis and James can win if they stay together.
Lakers fans would surely like a repeat of the Bryant and O’Neal days from their new superstar pair.