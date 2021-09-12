LeBron James’ 5-emoji reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ amazing touchdown catch

Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made an unreal catch for a touchdown on Sunday, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to react.

Hopkins is looking to help the Cardinals reach the playoffs for the first time in several years. As arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, he’s certainly a key part of Arizona’s foundation.

James is clearly a fan of many sports. Unfortunately, his beloved Buckeyes of Ohio State University were dealt an upset loss by the University of Oregon on Saturday.

Ultimately, James can only control the success of one team: the Lakers. The 36-year-old will look to guide L.A. to another NBA title in the 2021-22 season.

James is looking for the fifth championship of his NBA career.