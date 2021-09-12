- LeBron James’ 5-emoji reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ amazing touchdown catch
- Report: Marc Gasol set to continue career with Girona in Spain
- Chris Bosh recalls hilarious, disappointing experience of getting Lakers jersey for Christmas
- Report: Lakers add former NBA player to coaching staff
- Video: LeBron James loses his marbles during Saturday morning workout
- Report: Lakers were ‘privately concerned’ that Marc Gasol didn’t want to return to team
- Shaquille O’Neal doubles down on slandering Ben Simmons and his ‘little actress girlfriend’
- Dwight Howard welcomes DeAndre Jordan to Lakers with lofty message
- Report: Lakers make final decision on Marc Gasol’s future with team
- FBI unbolts report on man who offered Kobe Bryant $3M to murder Colorado woman who accused him of rape
LeBron James’ 5-emoji reaction to DeAndre Hopkins’ amazing touchdown catch
-
- Updated: September 12, 2021
Arizona Cardinals superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins made an unreal catch for a touchdown on Sunday, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to react.
D HOP!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— LeBron James (@KingJames) September 12, 2021
Hopkins is looking to help the Cardinals reach the playoffs for the first time in several years. As arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, he’s certainly a key part of Arizona’s foundation.
James is clearly a fan of many sports. Unfortunately, his beloved Buckeyes of Ohio State University were dealt an upset loss by the University of Oregon on Saturday.
Ultimately, James can only control the success of one team: the Lakers. The 36-year-old will look to guide L.A. to another NBA title in the 2021-22 season.
James is looking for the fifth championship of his NBA career.