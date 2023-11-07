Lakers News

LeBron gave Cam Reddish uplifting message after his missed go-ahead 3 vs. Miami Heat

Zach Stevens
Zach Stevens
2 Min Read
LeBron James and Cam Reddish
Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

After trailing by a significant margin late in Monday’s game against the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers ate away at that deficit and trailed by just one point in crunch time.

In the final seconds, LeBron James drove the lane and fed the ball to Cam Reddish, who had a good look at a potential game-winning 3-pointer, which he missed.

Afterward, Austin Reaves said that James gave Reddish some encouraging words following his missed game-winning attempt.

Some may feel James should’ve passed the ball instead to forward Taurean Prince, who also appeared to be open and is a better 3-point shooter. However, in general, he seemingly made the right basketball play by passing the ball rather than forcing a shot against a thicket of Miami defenders.

The Lakers wouldn’t have even been in that situation if it wasn’t for James’ aggressive play. He scored 30 points on 13-of-23 shooting, and he went 6-of-8 from the field and put up 13 points in the fourth quarter. He even blocked three shots, including an exciting chase-down block on Tyler Herro.

To add insult to injury, Anthony Davis sustained hip spasms late in the second quarter, and although he tried to continue playing, he had to leave the game late in the third quarter. The ailment limited him to nine points, and Los Angeles was clearly disadvantaged without him.

The team is now 3-4 on the season and on a two-game losing streak after getting routed by the Orlando Magic on Saturday. It hasn’t won a road game yet this season, and it has several issues to sort out.

The most urgent of those issues is health. Not only is Davis hurt, but Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino missed Monday’s game due to injuries. As a result, the Lakers, who looked to be very deep when the season started, are suddenly very thin.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Zach Stevens
Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials
Kyrie Irving and LeBron James
How the Lakers could realistically complete a sign-and-trade deal for Kyrie Irving
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James Miami Heat
Darvin Ham sounds off on LeBron’s lack of free throws during Lakers loss vs. Heat
Lakers News
Anthony Davis Miami Heat
Anthony Davis provides update on his health after Lakers fall to Heat
Lakers News
LeBron James Lakers
LeBron says he would still be on same level even if he never joined Miami Heat
Lakers News
Bronny James and LeBron James
LeBron James’ optimistic message on Bronny as USC kicks season off vs. Kansas State
Lakers News
Lost your password?