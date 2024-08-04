LeBron and the rest of Team USA have Joel Embiid’s back as he continues to get heckled in France

Team USA’s Joel Embiid has faced lots of heckling at the 2024 Paris Olympics after he chose to play for the U.S. team instead of France.

Embiid just helped Team USA go 3-0 during group play, which was held in Lille, France, and will now have to play in front of a Paris, France crowd during the remainder of the tournament.

The heckling likely isn’t going to disappear, but fellow Team USA star LeBron James — and the rest of Embiid’s U.S. teammates — are making sure to support him through it all.

“We are all on Jo’s side,” James said. “Jo’s in great spirits, we’re all in great spirits, and as his 11 teammates, we just give him the support that he needs both on the floor and off the floor if needed.”

Embiid spoke Saturday about his decision to play for Team USA.

“It was a tough decision, but it is all about comfort level, and like I said, I’ve known these guys (Team USA players) for a long time and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side (France),” Embiid said.

He continued.

“There was some concern with the other side,” Embiid said. “Comfort level was huge. I always say I’m going to be where I’m wanted and these guys wanted me.”

Embiid has said before that other factors also impacted his decision to pick Team USA, like his son being born in the U.S. and French officials possibly putting too much pressure on him to choose.

Embiid’s best game of the group phase came in Team USA’s most recent matchup. He had 15 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks as the Americans clinched an undefeated record in group play with a win over Puerto Rico.

The next task for Team USA will be a quarterfinal matchup against Brazil on Aug. 6. With eight teams remaining, each squad is just three wins away from gold. The U.S. is hoping to meet the expectations of many by winning the entire tournament.

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans have certainly been keeping an eye on the tournament, with the Purple and Gold being represented on Team USA by James and Anthony Davis.

While James and Davis are likely focused on the Olympics entirely right now, they’ll be able to shift their attention back to the Lakers once their time with Team USA ends. L.A. will need a lot out of its two superstars this coming season in order for the team to have a chance at another NBA title.