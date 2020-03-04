LaVar Ball Makes Ridiculous Statement, Says Sons Don’t Have ‘Man Bodies’ Because of White Mother

Los Angeles Lakers fans may miss point guard Lonzo Ball, but they likely don’t miss his father, LaVar.

With his braggadocios personality and outlandish statements, the father of three has quickly become something of a living meme.

Now, with his youngest son, LaMelo, poised to become a lottery pick in this year’s NBA Draft, LaVar Ball is back on the media circuit.

In a recent appearance on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” LaVar Ball turned heads with a bizarre statement regarding his sons’ physiques.

“They’re not going to get their man body till they’re like 22, 23,” he said. “And that’s because of their mom. She’s Caucasian, and we’re black.”

LaVar Ball has become known to speak his mind, and this instance is no different. While the statement is not necessarily offensive, it is certainly quite strange.

As for Lonzo Ball, he is enjoying his best season as a pro since entering the league as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

He’s currently averaging 11.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. Perhaps most importantly, he’s remained healthy.

While Lonzo Ball played 52 games in his rookie season and just 47 games last year, he has managed to play in 52 games already this season.

Though he has missed eight games, his health has been a far less concerning issue thus far.

While LaVar Ball’s opinion on his sons may be questionable, his thoughts on the current MVP race are much more solid. In the same interview, he said Lakers star LeBron James deserves to win the coveted award.