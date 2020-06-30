Draymond Green Points to One Distinct Advantage Lakers Have Over Clippers Entering Bubble

For the first time in years, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will be watching the postseason from home.

On Tuesday, the veteran shared that be believes LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are the 2020 title favorites.

“The Lakers gotta be the favorite because they got LeBron and he can adjust to anything,” Green said on ESPN. “I think he’s probably the most disciplined player we’ve ever seen in the NBA and that’s going to matter going into this bubble. I think having LeBron on your team going into this bubble gives you a slight advantage.”

Green, 30, has been to the NBA Finals for the last five years.

However, due to injuries to superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Warriors have seen their historic run come to a halt.

During the Warriors’ five finals appearances from 2015 to 2019, they faced James four times when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For Green, he personally knows how dangerous the four-time MVP can be in the playoffs. After all, James heroically led the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors to win the 2016 championship.

Now, with the Lakers, the three-time champion is on pace to get back to the promised land. The Lakers are currently the top seed in the Western Conference.

On the season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 boards per game.

The 2019-20 campaign resumes in late July in Orlando, Fla.