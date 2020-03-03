LaVar Ball Says LeBron James Deserves MVP, Lakers ‘Ain’t Gonna Do Nothing Without Him’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is starting to build a following for his MVP consideration this season.

On an episode of “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” Lonzo Ball’s outspoken father, Lavar, gave his 2020 MVP nod to James.

“LeBron should be MVP,” the elder Ball said. “Because they ain’t gonna do nothing without him. Take him out the equation, that’s a wrap. You take him out the equation, that’s a wrap.”

James, 35, is a providing a strong argument to win the fifth MVP award of his career.

The three-time champion is averaging 25.5 points, 10.6 assists and 7.8 boards per game this season.

Furthermore, his production and leadership have led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference and second overall in the league.

However, James isn’t considered the frontrunner for the prestigious honor because of Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, 25, won the MVP award last season. Yet, he is providing another compelling campaign to win it again this year.

The 6-foot-11 transcendent talent is putting up 29.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season. His monster play has the Bucks with the best record in the NBA and on pace to parallel historic marks.