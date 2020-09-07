In Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, Russell Westbrook and his Houston Rockets looked dominant against the Los Angeles Lakers.

But in Game 2, the Rockets fell 117-109, and Westbrook had a poor outing.

Afterward, he looked despondent as he talked about what needs to change in Game 3.

"Right now I'm just running around. I gotta look at film and figure out how to be effective." – Russ on his struggles in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/G4KrcAexA3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 7, 2020

The Los Angeles native played a solid contest in Game 1 with 24 points, nine rebounds and six assists. But he had a weak Game 2 as he shot just 4-of-15 from the field and committed seven turnovers.

After falling behind by 16 at halftime, the Rockets had a real chance of going up 2-0 in the series.

They went on a 14-0 run to start the 3rd quarter and led 92-90 heading into the fourth period.

But in the end, the Lakers’ dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis was too much for Houston.

Westbrook doesn’t exactly have the most sterling reputation for playing well under pressure in the postseason. But he can help turn that around by helping to lead the Rockets past L.A. and into the Western Conference Finals.