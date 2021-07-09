Latest study shows LeBron James receives 4 times more abusive messages than any other athlete in world

It’s no secret that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the world’s most polarizing figures.

However, that means for as much praise as he receives, there is also going to be a fair amount of hate. For James, the hate is on a whole new level.

A new study by Pickwise revealed that James receives abusive tweets nearly four times more than any other athlete, with soccer star Marcus Rashford coming in second.

James apparently receives 122,568 abusive tweets per year and an average of 336 per day, and it shows how many “haters” the Lakers star truly has.

Pickwise’s data was collected from Twitter posts with words, phrases and hashtags that had abusive terms and were directed at athletes between June 2020 and June 2021.

Last season, James appeared in just 45 games due to an ankle injury he suffered in March. The injury hindered him when he returned, and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

After winning the NBA title in the 2019-20 season, James will now try to get the Lakers back to the mountaintop in the 2021-22 campaign. If he does, you can be sure that the haters will be watching.