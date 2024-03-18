Latest Anthony Davis update brings Lakers good news before Hawks game

Anthony Davis reportedly could be able to play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night after suffering an eye injury over the weekend.

The big man is listed as questionable to face the Atlanta Hawks, but NBA insider Shams Charania said there is “optimism” he will be good to go.

"Anthony Davis is listed questionable to play tonight against the Hawks, I'm told there is optimism he'll be able to play, he's been able to regain his vision over the last 24 hours."@ShamsCharania updates on AD's injury. 📺: https://t.co/wdT8I0ST8g pic.twitter.com/W4UpskWLf0 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 18, 2024

“I’m told there is optimism he’ll be able to play,” Charania said. “He’s been able to regain his vision, I think over the last 24 hours.”

Facing the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, Davis was hit in the eye by Trayce Jackson-Davis. The eye reportedly ended up becoming swollen shut.

Anthony Davis poked in the eye pic.twitter.com/qGOj05yzA3 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) March 17, 2024

If Davis is able to play Monday, Charania said he did not know if the 31-year-old would need to wear eye protection.

“I’m not sure if he’s gonna have goggles or not,” Charania said. “But I know when that game was going on on Saturday night…what I heard is in the fourth quarter, and even after the game, he could barely open his eye. “But I think as the overnight went on, by the time it got to yesterday morning, his eye, he was able to regain his vision, feeling a lot better. And I think he could very well play tonight.”

It is another crucial game for the Lakers as they head down the stretch trying to improve their position in the standings. Losing Davis in the first quarter against the Warriors was critical as the Lakers went on to lose 128-121.

The result dropped Los Angeles behind Golden State into 10th place in the Western Conference as the teams jockey for position for a possible play-in round matchup. The Lakers are three games out of sixth place and a guaranteed playoff position with 14 games left in their regular season.

In another crucial loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, Davis saw his head-to-head regular season record against Kings big man Domantas Sabonis drop to 0-10.

Davis has played in all but four of the Lakers’ games this season, an impressive feat considering some of his durability issues in the past. His 64 appearances are the most in his five seasons with Los Angeles and highest since he played 75 games for the New Orleans Pelicans back in the 2017-18 season.

He is averaging 24.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game this season, and the Lakers are just 1-3 when he has sat out.

They can ill afford to lose too many more games if they want to avoid competing in the play-in round for a second straight season. The Lakers have lost two in a row, three out of their past five and four of their past seven contests.

Los Angeles plays eight of its last 11 games on the road, including a six-game road trip that begins next week.