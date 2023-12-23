Lakers News

Lamar Odom proposes brand new starting 5 that would wreak havoc for Lakers

David Akerman
David Akerman
3 Min Read
Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

With the Los Angeles Lakers reeling and having lost four straight games, former Lakers champion Lamar Odom recently proposed a new starting lineup for the team.

The lineup of LeBron James, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Anthony Davis has only played four minutes together across two games this season, registering an offensive rating of 100.0 and incredible defensive rating of 33.3. It’s a very small sample size, so those numbers should be taken with a grain of salt, but they’re still very interesting nonetheless.

Odom’s proposed lineup would enable the Lakers to switch a lot on defense. Reaves isn’t the best defender, but with players like Davis and Vanderbilt on the floor, things surely wouldn’t be too dire for Los Angeles on that end of the floor.

Reaves started the regular season as a starter but was moved to a bench role after a November loss to the Houston Rockets. He’s recording 15.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while knocking down 47.7 percent of his shots from the field and 36.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Vanderbilt made his season debut earlier this month after missing the start of the campaign due to a heel injury. He recently admitted that he’s been pushing himself to play at less than 100 percent because he knows how far the Lakers can go this season if fully healthy.

Removing D’Angelo Russell from the starting lineup would likely help the team’s defense. He offered an interesting quote after the team’s latest loss on Thursday night that appeared to anger lots of fans.

Since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers have gone 1-5. Things aren’t about to get any easier, as the team will close it’s current road trip with a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (18-8 and second in the Western Conference). It will then face the Boston Celtics (21-6 and first in the Eastern Conference) at home in a Christmas Day showdown.

It’ll be interesting to see if head coach Darvin Ham, who has been taking a lot of heat recently, uses the starting lineup Odom suggested. Perhaps that’s the spark the team needs to turn things around.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By David Akerman
David is a University of Maryland graduate who has spent most of his life in Miami. He has experience in writing, editing and video production. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Alex Caruso Chicago Bulls
5 reasons the Lakers need to make a trade for Alex Caruso as soon as possible
Editorials
Anthony Davis and Rui Hachimura
Here’s the 5-man lineup that Darvin Ham should be closing games with for the 2023-24 Lakers
Editorials
LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis
Recapping the Lakers’ wildly successful offseason and an in-depth preview of the upcoming 2023-24 NBA campaign
Editorials
Anthony Davis
3 reasons signing Anthony Davis to max extension will elevate Lakers to even greater heights
Editorials

Lakers News

Brandon Roy Portland Trail Blazers
Nate Robinson says Brandon Roy would be talked about like LeBron James or Kobe Bryant if not for injuries
Lakers News
Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls
Bulls and Lakers insiders give conflicting views on whether sides will complete Zach LaVine trade
Lakers News
Jarred Vanderbilt Lakers
Jarred Vanderbilt admits he’s been pushing himself to play at less than 100 percent for Lakers: ‘I know how far we can go if fully healthy’
Lakers News
Lakers In-Season champs
Report: Lakers players received In-Season Tournament prize money same day as Spurs loss
Lakers News
Lost your password?