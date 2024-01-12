Young Thug’s friend questioned about LeBron James during cross-examination in YSL RICO trial

YSL co-founder Trontavious “Tick” Stephens was questioned about Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James as part of the trial for rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, and 27 other people for conspiring to violate Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO.

Not LeBron James a member of young thug YSL gang 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 #LeSlime pic.twitter.com/71u78F7kBK — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 11, 2024

“Have you seen – we talked about LeBron James – have you seen him promote and advertise going around to his teammates and doing the wiping of the nose and saying slime?” Stephens was asked.

After an objection, the question to Stephens was changed, but he was still asked if he had seen James wipe his nose and say “slime” to his teammates.

“I’m saying LeBron James, he got a different handshake for each player,” Stephens responded.

It’s strange that James’ name came up in the questioning of Stephens, but it appears the prosecution is trying to learn everything it can about YSL and what the hand gestures and names mean to members.

Williams (Young Thug) and his lawyers have argued his innocence, simply saying that YSL is a record label. Young Stoner Life Records was founded by Williams and features artists like Gunna, Lil Keed and others.

If Williams is convicted, he could face a massive penalty in jail time. According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Williams’ racketeering conspiracy charge, as well as his two gang charges each carry a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.

The trail for Williams is still ongoing after he was indicted in May of 2022.

While James may use gestures that are from YSL in his handshakes, it is quite strange that the Lakers star was brought up, as it’s hard to see how his handshakes truly relate to the charges that Williams – and others like Stephens – are facing.

James clearly loves to give each of his teammates his own handshake, likely a symbol of a special bond that he has with each of them.

With the Lakers in the middle of the 2023-24 season and looking to contend for an NBA title, it’s unlikely that James will need – or want – to address his name being brought up in the YSL RICO trial.

James and the Lakers have a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, a team they have already beaten three times this season. It’ll be interesting to see if his handshakes are caught on camera again on Thursday.