Woman threatens to take Christian Wood to court after he shows up to her home with shovel looking for his son

Aside from dealing with a knee injury, Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood is now in the middle of a pretty alarming situation.

Tamera Kissen took to Instagram on Saturday to post videos of Wood at her home with a shovel, looking for his son.

In one of the videos posted by Kissen, Wood is being asked repeatedly why he was at the house. He can be seen responding, though it is tough to make out what he said. Another video seemingly shows Kissen calling Wood a “snitch a– n—-” due to calling the police. The last picture of Kissen’s now-deleted Instagram post showed Wood next to what appeared to be a policeman or some type of law enforcement.

Wood allegedly has a child with Yasmine Lopez, and Lopez and Kissen follow each other on Instagram. Wood does not follow either of the women on the app.

Kissen later added some more thoughts on what had transpired. It’s undoubtedly a concerning situation all around and one that Lakers fans will be keeping a close eye on as the days go on.

Currently in his first season with the Lakers, Wood is recording 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while knocking down 46.6 percent of his shots from the field and 30.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

His minutes have fluctuated all season long. The 28-year-old got 12.9 minutes per game in Los Angeles’ last five games before the All-Star break.

After All-Star Weekend, it was announced that Wood would be out for two weeks with the knee injury. Lakers insider Dave McMenamin then reported that there is optimism that the big man’s injury is minor. Only time will tell when he makes his return for the Lakers.

Los Angeles is 1-1 since the All-Star break, as it beat the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night and lost to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

At 31-27, the Lakers currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference. They are three games back of the Dallas Mavericks in sixth place, which is the conference’s final guaranteed playoff spot.

Given the severity of the situation, perhaps the Lakers and/or Wood will soon release a statement.