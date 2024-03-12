Saturday’s Lakers-Warriors matchup could take major turn with latest Stephen Curry update

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is set to miss his third straight game on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks, but he seems to be inching closer to a return, and it sounds like it could come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Steph Curry is out for tomorrow’s game in Dallas, per Warriors. He has been cleared to resume on court activities and plan is for him to rejoin team for practice in LA on Friday. Sounds like a possibility he returns on Saturday at Lakers. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2024

Kerr: Stephen Curry (ankle) hopeful to return Saturday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) March 12, 2024

The Warriors will be on the road to face the Mavericks on Wednesday, while the Lakers will be on the road to face the Sacramento Kings. After that, Los Angeles and Golden State won’t be in action until Saturday when they face each other.

Curry is dealing with an ankle injury, and the Warriors are trying to stay afloat until he returns. They’re 1-1 in the two games he’s missed so far, including a bad loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The win also came against San Antonio.

The complexion of the Warriors-Lakers matchup would certainly take a turn if Curry were to return for the game. This season, the veteran is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

For most of the season, Curry has done a nice job of staying on the floor, appearing in 59 of a possible 64 games. That does not include the game he’s set to miss on Wednesday.

The Lakers and Warriors are in similar positions in the Western Conference, with both teams currently in the play-in field. Los Angeles is 36-30 and currently holds the No. 9 spot, while Golden State is 34-30 and currently holds the No. 10 spot.

Both teams would certainly love to avoid the play-in tournament and reach the playoffs outright, but with the regular season inching closer to the finish line, there needs to be a sense of urgency.

On the bright side, the Lakers proved last season that it’s possible for a team to start in the play-in tournament and go on a deep run, as did the Miami Heat.

A world exists in which the Lakers and Warriors meet in the play-in this season, so Saturday’s matchup could be a potential preview of what’s to come.