The Los Angeles Lakers enter Friday night’s home matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies as seven-point favorites according to the William Hill Sports Book.

Below are some of the most pertinent numbers for the game for those wagering on it.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies spread: Los Angeles -7

Lakers vs. Grizzlies over-under: 218.5 points

Lakers vs. Grizzlies money line: Los Angeles -330, Memphis +270

Last month, the two teams faced each other in Memphis, with the Lakers coming away with victories in both contests to complete a sweep of a brief four-game road trip.

The Lakers have had to play some extra basketball in each of their last three games, including a pair of overtimes in their 135-129 win over the Detroit Pistons last Saturday.

Despite having to go to extra sessions in those games, the Lakers still are atop the NBA in the area of defensive efficiency, allowing 104.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Lakers will have to deal with the passing skills of the 10-10 Grizzlies, who are currently dishing out a league-leading 28.4 assists per contest.

The Lakers have been dealing with some key injuries, most notably Anthony Davis, who’s missed the last two games.

Following Friday’s contest, the 20-6 Lakers begin a brief two-game road swing, which begins on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.