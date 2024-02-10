Lakers News

Lakers veterans all but confirm where Spencer Dinwiddie will land: ‘Y’all will get to know him soon’

Zach Stevens
3 Min Read
Spencer Dinwiddie
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made no moves at this season’s trade deadline, but rumor has it they may add Spencer Dinwiddie via the buyout market soon.

The veteran guard was seen at their game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday, and afterward, LeBron James and Anthony Davis talked about how he could help the team. D’Angelo Russell also made some telling comments.

Dinwiddie was recently traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors for Dennis Schroder and Thaddeus Young. The Raptors, who are entering a new chapter, quickly waived him, making him available to join a new team.

The 30-year-old, who went to William Howard Taft Charter High School in the San Fernando Valley, has always been a steady ball-handler, facilitator and distributor. In his 10th NBA season, he’s averaging 6.0 assists per game so far, and his ball security is robust, as he has a career mark of just 1.7 turnovers per contest.

Dinwiddie can also score a bit. He has a lifetime mark of 13.6 points per game, and just last season, he managed to score 17.3 points per game.

The Lakers could use another legitimate ball-handling guard who is a natural at setting the table for others, as well as additional guard depth, with Gabe Vincent still out following knee surgery. James is 39 years of age, and while he’s still playing at a high level, his minutes and responsibilities need to be trimmed.

One weakness of Dinwiddie that should be considered is his outside shooting. He has made just 33.1 percent of his 3-point attempts in his career, and L.A. has had trouble connecting from long range for much of this season.

On the other hand, at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he can play both guard spots, and while he isn’t a great defender, he at least has the size to be a passable one.

The Lakers won Friday’s contest against Zion Williams and company 139-122. They scored an incredible 87 points in the first half and shot 45.2 percent on 3-pointers, even though New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA in defensive rating.

Zach has always had a profound love and respect for the Lakers that has inspired him to write about the franchise. He has a great deal of admiration for LeBron James, and his overall knowledge about the NBA has made him a solid addition to the Lakers Daily staff.

