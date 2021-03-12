After being off since last Wednesday due to the All-Star break, the Los Angeles Lakers will return to the court on Friday against the Indiana Pacers.

The team will again be shorthanded, as big men Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol will not be able to play.

Lakers' status report for tomorrow's game against the Pacers: pic.twitter.com/1MSqogMj3p — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 12, 2021

Davis has been out for nearly a month due to a calf injury, while Gasol missed the team’s last two contests prior to the All-Star break. The Lakers lost both games without both big men.

In addition, LeBron James sat out on Wednesday when L.A. lost to the Sacramento Kings to finish the first half of the campaign.

At 24-13, the team has fallen to third place in the Western Conference, right behind the Phoenix Suns, whom the team lost to on Tuesday of last week.

Rising in the standings to second or even first place would help the Lakers’ cause, as it could secure an easier opponent in the first round of the playoffs.

After facing Indiana, the Lakers will have two full days off before taking on the Golden State Warriors on Monday.