Lakers Update Injury Report for Saturday’s Game vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Updated: February 29, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are slightly banged up as they continue a three-game road trip.
Three of their key players may not play on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Lakers are currently listing Danny Green (right hip soreness) as DOUBTFUL to play against the Grizzlies tomorrow. LeBron James (groin soreness) is QUESTIONABLE, while Anthony Davis (left elbow soreness) is PROBABLE to play.
The Lakers play against the Pelicans the next day.
— Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) February 29, 2020
LeBron James sat out their contest against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Even without the four-time MVP, the Lakers still rolled the Warriors, 116-86.
Anthony Davis first hurt his elbow on Tuesday in a 118-109 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He had 23 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots in 25 minutes against Golden State.
Danny Green was scoreless in 19 minutes on Thursday.
In the Pelicans game, he was red-hot, scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting while making five of his nine 3-point attempts. He also threw in five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block on Tuesday.
After battling the Grizzlies on Saturday, the Purple and Gold will face the Pelicans in a rematch on Sunday. L.A. will then return home and start a tough stretch where seven of its next eight games will be against elite teams.
All but one of those eight games will take place at Staples Center.