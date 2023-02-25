Lakers update injury report for Sunday’s huge matchup vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers released their injury report for Sunday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, and guard D’Angelo Russell is listed as doubtful with a right ankle sprain.

Russell isn’t the only Lakers player on the injury report, as LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Anthony Davis (right foot stress injury) are both listed as probable. Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are both in the G League with the South Bay Lakers.

D’Angelo Russell is doubtful for Sunday’s game in Dallas, per the Lakers. Same terminology Darvin Ham used to describe the Lakers PG’s status on Friday. pic.twitter.com/RLG3kEnUHT — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 25, 2023

Russell was injured in the Lakers’ win against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Los Angeles was able to pick up the slack thanks to a big game from Malik Beasley, but it looks like the team will have to replace Russell on Sunday.

Dennis Schroder is an option to take over starting point guard duties on Sunday, or Lakers head coach Darvin Ham could opt to move Austin Reaves into the lineup at the guard spot.

Russell has played well for the Lakers since being acquired at the deadline from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former No. 2 overall pick scored 15, 16 and 21 points in his first three games with the team this season before being held to just two points in 8:48 of playing time due to the injury on Thursday.

Dallas is a tough opponent for Los Angeles, as the team acquired guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline. He and Luka Doncic are one of the best scoring duos in the NBA.

Thursday’s win was a step in the right direction for the Lakers, who are trying to get into the playoff field in the Western Conference. Losing Russell for the long haul would be a major blow, but it appears he may not miss too much time since he’s listed as doubtful and not ruled out completely.

The Lakers are currently the No. 13 seed in the West, but they are just 1.5 games back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 10 seed and 3.5 games back of Dallas for the No. 6 seed.

Even if Russell misses this game, it is a positive for Los Angeles that James and Davis both are probable. The team needs both stars healthy down the stretch of this season if it wants any chance of making a run in the playoffs.

Dallas and Los Angeles are scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m. PST on Sunday in Dallas.