Travis Kelce returns the favor after LeBron James emphatically hypes up Chiefs TE and his brother

3 Min Read
Travis Kelce
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce invited Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to appear on his podcast “New Heights” that he hosts alongside his brother Jason – a star center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

James shouted out the Kelce brothers on social media, acknowledging that they are all from Ohio.

Travis Kelce responded to the post with an invite, calling James “Northeast Ohio’s finest.”

It would be cool to see James join the show and get to open up to the Kelce brothers, especially since they all come from the same state and have made it big in professional sports.

A four-time NBA champion, James is arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, so it makes sense why Travis Kelce was so excited to hear from him.

James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the 2022-23 season, surpassing Lakers legend Kareem Adbul-Jabbar.

The 19-time All-Star is still playing at an elite level at 38 years old, and he helped the Lakers make the Western Conference Finals last season.

Travis Kelce is a star himself, winning his second Super Bowl of his career with the Chiefs last season. He’s also rumored to be dating famous singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who has attended two of his games this season.

There’s no doubt that the Chiefs star is one of the best offensive players in the NFL, as he’s recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all but three of his NFL seasons prior to the 2023 campaign. He’s currently on a streak of seven consecutive seasons where he’s finished with 1,000 receiving yards.

The Kelce brothers faced off in the Super Bowl last season with the Chiefs beating Jason Kelce’s Eagles.

Jason Kelce is one of the best centers in NFL history, and he’s a six-time Pro Bowler and one-time Super Bowl champ. He’s been an anchor of the Eagles offensive line since the 2011 season.

If James does end up joining the podcast with the Kelce brothers, it should be a fun episode since they all have very interesting personalities. The “New Heights” show has quickly risen to fame, as the Kelce brothers currently have 2.4 million followers on their Tik Tok account for the show.

