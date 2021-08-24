Lakers team up with hospital for incredible gesture in honor of Kobe Bryant’s birthday

Monday would’ve been Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s 43rd birthday, and even over a year after his tragic death, the tributes keep pouring in.

The only franchise that the Black Mamba ever played with unveiled its latest way of honoring his memory.

Bryant played all 20 of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, and he left as big a mark and impact on them as any athlete ever has on a single franchise.

During his time in L.A., he helped lead the Purple and Gold to five NBA championships while attaining numerous individual accomplishments and accolades.

After Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others perished in a horrific helicopter crash in January 2020, LeBron James and his teammates dedicated the rest of the 2019-20 season to the shooting guard’s memory.

The team maximized its pledge by winning the 2020 NBA championship, and through it all, James revealed how much the elder Bryant meant to him.

This upcoming season, another fan of the elder Bryant in Russell Westbrook will be playing for the Lakers and help them to go after what would be their 18th world championship.