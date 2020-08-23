Lakers Superstar LeBron James Clowns Carmelo Anthony After Game 3

LeBron James ridiculed Carmelo Anthony’s efforts to attack him on offense during Game 3 of the series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

James poked fun at his good friend on social media after the game, which the Lakers won 116-108 on Saturday.

Even before they were drafted in 2003, James and Anthony battled each other in high school. Their rivalry continued in the NBA after they were drafted by different teams, with James going to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Anthony heading to the Denver Nuggets.

They met in the 2012 playoffs with James playing for the Miami Heat at the time and Anthony as the New York Knicks’ franchise player.

Fast forward to the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, the seasoned veterans are at it again playing for their new teams. James landed in L.A. two years ago while Anthony went to Portland this season.

James was dominant throughout Game 3 of their Saturday meeting, scoring 38 points, grabbing 12 boards and dishing eight dimes.

Not to be outdone, Anthony also had a terrific game for the Blazers with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. He shot 9-of-20 from the field including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc.

As the series continues with Game 4 on Monday, James and Anthony are likely going to be matched up again on the court, whether straight up or on a switch. If that happens, fans will be treated once more to an entertaining face-off between two of the greatest forwards to ever play the game.