- Updated: November 10, 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are only a few weeks removed from winning the franchise’s 17th NBA title, and the team already must prepare for the start of a new season on Dec. 22.
Although Anthony Davis is still in celebration mode after winning his first title, the perennial All-Star isn’t happy about the early start to the 2020-21 NBA season and commented on a recent NBA on ESPN post on Instagram about the short rest period.
View this post on Instagram
The Lakers and Miami Heat will have it the worst to start the upcoming season after these two teams battled it out during the NBA Finals.
The Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics will also have a quick turnaround after making it to the Western and Eastern Conference finals, respectively.
There’s no question that plenty of players that competed in the NBA bubble aren’t thrilled about getting back to work so quickly.
Other teams that didn’t play games in the bubble, like the Golden State Warriors, are actually anxious to get back on the basketball floor, having not played a game since March.
It’ll be interesting to see how things pan out in December and during the first couple of months of the 2020-21 campaign, as teams try to adjust once again due to unfortunate circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.